Gary airport settles environmental cleanup suit

The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority on Wednesday ratified the settlement of a lawsuit involving Honeywell International in a 7-0 vote that came without a description of the settlement's details, deemed confidential by the parties involved.
The airport has, however, been plaintiff since 2017 in a lawsuit against Honeywell that claimed the company was financially responsible for environmental remediation work made necessary during the airport’s runway expansion project, which concluded in 2015.
The suit involved a 4.1-acre site the airport took ownership of in 2013 and which had been used by the Conservation Chemical Co. of Illinois, between 1967 and 1985, to “treat and dispose hazardous waste sent to it by its customers,” which included Honeywell and a second defendant, UOP, according to case documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana.
The initial suit led to a counterclaim from the companies disputing their degree of responsibility. Mediation led to a settlement agreement earlier this year that the parties, according to the court.
An opinion issued by Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen in October describes an agreement involving a payment by Honeywell to the airport authority.
“Earlier this year, the parties entered into a settlement agreement to resolve all claims that were or could have been alleged in this action,” the judge wrote in an opinion barring future claims related to the issue. “Without admitting liability, Defendant Honeywell International Inc. agrees to either pay $900,000 to Plaintiff or reach an agreement with Plaintiff to provide in-kind products or services of equal value.”
The clean-up work, which involved contamination of a ditch leading to the Grand Calumet River, was ordered by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Van Bokkelen writes in his October opinion that “the parties represent that the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) determined that Defendants are responsible for approximately 6% of the total waste sent to the CCCI site. Plaintiff has incurred $1.1 million in costs and estimates future costs will be between $1.8 million and $14 million. The $900,000 amount of the settlement is approximately 6% of the highest estimated total past and future costs.”
Arguments over responsibility would potentially have centered on statute of limitations issues and on the impact of previous EPA settlements regarding the site. “The parties recognized, however, that litigation's costs, including experts, discovery, and summary judgment briefing, could be substantial,” Van Bokkelen wrote.
On that basis, he deemed the settlement fair and reasonable, and consistent with the intent of federal laws offering defendants protection from further claims in order to facilitate remediation work.