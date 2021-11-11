Gary airport settles environmental cleanup suit

The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority on Wednesday ratified the settlement of a lawsuit involving Honeywell International in a 7-0 vote that came without a description of the settlement's details, deemed confidential by the parties involved.

The airport has, however, been plaintiff since 2017 in a lawsuit against Honeywell that claimed the company was financially responsible for environmental remediation work made necessary during the airport’s runway expansion project, which concluded in 2015.

The suit involved a 4.1-acre site the airport took ownership of in 2013 and which had been used by the Conservation Chemical Co. of Illinois, between 1967 and 1985, to “treat and dispose hazardous waste sent to it by its customers,” which included Honeywell and a second defendant, UOP, according to case documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana.

The initial suit led to a counterclaim from the companies disputing their degree of responsibility. Mediation led to a settlement agreement earlier this year that the parties, according to the court.

An opinion issued by Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen in October describes an agreement involving a payment by Honeywell to the airport authority.