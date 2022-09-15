Gary airport taking another shot at passenger service

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is making a renewed effort at attracting passenger service, nine years after the last Allegiant Air jet departed for Florida.

The airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with the firm Mead & Hunt to perform a series of analyses and forecasts, attend air service development conferences and set up meetings with airlines.

"This is one of the necessary steps to be able to attract passenger air service," airport Executive Director Dan Vicari said.

The architecture, planning and construction firm, which has worked with a variety of small and mid-size airports around the country, will detail "where people fly, where people want to fly, what the potentials are with the market that's out there today," Vicari said.

The work would be intended to help inform an application for a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Services Development Program, which funds marketing efforts and makes revenue guarantees for airports that identify gaps in their passenger services.

Mead & Hunt will be paid $7,545 monthly during the one-year contract period.

The board also authorized several studies on airport property in anticipation of building new hangars, moving its maintenance and rescue-fire facility and opening its northwest corner for cargo-related development.

The hangars would be at the east end of the current row of hangars. One, whose tenant hasn't been finalized, will be at the site of a hangar currently occupied by NiSource.

"We're looking to demolish and replace it," Vicari said. That work is planned to begin with demolition in January.

Another new hangar will be built for use by current tenant Sage-Popovich, next to its existing hangar known by the airport as the East Corporate hangar.

The maintenance and Airport Rescue and Firefighting facilities would be relocated south of the main runway to currently unused land that will also potentially see a new air traffic control tower, among other infrastructure.

The western portion of the study areas would be used for cargo-related infrastructure. Each of these potential projects is contemplated in the airport's new master plan.

The initial work, to be completed this year, includes National Environmental Policy Act studies; a site study for the hangar area, which would include wetland mitigation; and architectural and engineering work for the new hangars.