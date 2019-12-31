{{featured_button_text}}
Gary/Chicago International Airport customs facility

A sign welcomes people entering the United States to the Gary/Chicago International Airport's U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility. The airport recently welcomed its 100th international flight.

 Times file

The Gary/Chicago International Airport recently welcomed the 100th flight at its Customs and Border Protection facility.

The CBP facility allows air travelers to visit the airport without first needing to clear customs at other locations.

"As the airport is located roughly 25 minutes away from downtown Chicago, the Customs Facility provides international corporate air travelers quick, convenient and easy access to and from their intended regional destination, making us the airport of choice among corporate executives,” airport Executive Director Duane Hayden said. 

The CBP facility opened in the fall of 2018. It is averaging roughly eight international flights per month.

“Since the General Aviation U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility opened last year, there has been a steady increase in international travelers taking advantage of this new amenity,” Chief CBP Officer Joseph Chavez said. 

The airport's two first-class fixed-base operators, B. Coleman Aviation and the Gary Jet Center, said the facility has benefited their businesses.

“The new customs facility has opened up international markets for our company and greatly augmented our marketing efforts. We cannot be more pleased to see its continued success,” Gary Jet Center President Lynn Eplawy said.

“Having an on-site CBP facility is a tremendous advantage to our corporate clients, who appreciate the ease in which they can land and quickly be on the way to their Chicagoland destination,” said B. Coleman Aviation President John Girzadas. “This facility was a large factor in our decision to increase our investment and expand our footprint at the airport.”

