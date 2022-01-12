Gary airport's new leader a familiar face

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority appointed Daniel Vicari the airport's executive director Wednesday, his second stint in the airport's top position, but the first time he'll be doing that exclusively.

Vicari, a civil engineer, began working with the airport as manager of its runway expansion project in 2013, served as its executive director from 2015 to 2018 and had worked as a consultant since then, all the while serving as executive director of the Gary Sanitary District.

He is resigning the latter position.

"We have a lot of opportunity for growth," Vicari said. "To do it right I need to be here full time."

Vicari replaces Duane Hayden as executive director. Hayden served in the role from 2018 to the end of last year, when his yearly contract expired and the Airport Authority did not pursue a renewal.

Vice Chairman Trent McCain said he was excited to welcome Vicari back to the executive director position.

"I know that he'll take the airport in a new direction. Only upward from here," McCain said.