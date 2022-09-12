 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary bus service offering free rides to veterans

Gary Public Transportation Corporation Bus

A Gary Public Transportation Corp. bus travels on 35th Avenue by Indiana University Northwest. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — The Gary Public Transportation Corp. is offering military veterans who show a valid veteran ID card or veteran stamp on a driver’s license or state ID to travel on all of the bus service's fixed routes free of charge. Veterans registered for travel on GPTC's Access219 paratransit service can also ride for free once signed up and approved for the Access219 service.

"We are happy to show our appreciation to veterans in this small way because of all the sacrifices they and their families have made on our behalf," said GPTC Planning and Marketing Manager David Wright. "They will have free access to local, regional and transfer fares."

GPTC also plans to participate in the 2022 NWI Homeless Veteran Stand Down, hosted by the V.A. Homeless Veteran Program. GPTC will provide free bus transportation to veterans from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the event, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary. The event brings resources including food, medical and housing assistance to veterans that have experienced hardships or homelessness. Veterans can also get information and apply for Access219 and other services.

Acccess219 is a complimentary paratransit service provided by GPTC to Gary and other communities to residents who cannot use fixed route bus service because of a disability. Riders can travel to destinations within 3/4 mi of any GPTC transit route. The service's vehicles include wheelchair lifts and securement devices.

Veterans interested in signing up to become paratransit riders can contact the GPTC ADA coordinator at 219-884-6100, ext. 106.

