You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gary Chamber hosting Sen. Young, touting Hard Rock Casino bidding opportunity
urgent

Gary Chamber hosting Sen. Young, touting Hard Rock Casino bidding opportunity

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Senator Todd Young

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., talks about the RESTART Act during a visit to Zimmer Biomet Hibbard in Valparaiso in May.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

U.S. Sen. Todd Young will make his second virtual appearance in the Region this week after updating the NWI Small Business Task Force about Paycheck Protection Program loans Tuesday.

On Friday, he will address the Gary Chamber of Commerce in a virtual event on the conferencing platform Zoom. “A Conversation with U.S. Senator Todd Young” will take place online at 2:30 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday.

"Senator Young is eager to hear our perspectives as business owners, community leaders and concerned citizens," the Gary Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "As Indiana and our nation continue to experience the fallout from the coronavirus, the murder of George Floyd and the continued challenges related to these and other issues, this Zoom event allows us the opportunity to share with the senator our concerns as a community and to seek answers toward a positive solution."

Contact Gary Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Hughes at chughes@garychamber.com for dial-in information about the virtual meeting.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez

The chamber also is touting bidding opportunities for the new Hard Rock Casino off the Borman Expressway in Gary.

TN Ward Company Builders, Hagerman Construction and Powers & Sons Construction are building out the new 210,000-square-foot casino off Burr Street in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood as a joint venture. While the core and shell package was awarded, a new bid package has gone out for the interior.

Hard Rock Casino is looking for bids on the noodle bar, buffet, coffee shop, employee dining room, steakhouse and high-limit gaming and lounge. The six areas each will be priced out individually.

For more information and to request bidding documents, contact Tim Frazier at 609-345-5877 or tfrazier@tnward.com.

Gallery: Gary's Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center
Business

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center

  • Updated

JC Penney, which already had filed for bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering 230 stores nationwide, said it would close its Calumet City department store at 200 River Oaks Drive. The troubled retailer is shuttering 154 stores this summer and plans to announce another wave of closures in the next few weeks.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts