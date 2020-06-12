Gary Chamber hosting Sen. Young, touting Hard Rock Casino bidding opportunity

U.S. Sen. Todd Young will make his second virtual appearance in the Region this week after updating the NWI Small Business Task Force about Paycheck Protection Program loans Tuesday.
On Friday, he will address the Gary Chamber of Commerce in a virtual event on the conferencing platform Zoom. “A Conversation with U.S. Senator Todd Young” will take place online at 2:30 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday.
"Senator Young is eager to hear our perspectives as business owners, community leaders and concerned citizens," the Gary Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "As Indiana and our nation continue to experience the fallout from the coronavirus, the murder of George Floyd and the continued challenges related to these and other issues, this Zoom event allows us the opportunity to share with the senator our concerns as a community and to seek answers toward a positive solution."
Contact Gary Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Hughes at chughes@garychamber.com for dial-in information about the virtual meeting.
The chamber also is touting bidding opportunities for the new Hard Rock Casino off the Borman Expressway in Gary.
TN Ward Company Builders, Hagerman Construction and Powers & Sons Construction are building out the new 210,000-square-foot casino off Burr Street in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood as a joint venture. While the core and shell package was awarded, a new bid package has gone out for the interior.
Hard Rock Casino is looking for bids on the noodle bar, buffet, coffee shop, employee dining room, steakhouse and high-limit gaming and lounge. The six areas each will be priced out individually.
For more information and to request bidding documents, contact Tim Frazier at 609-345-5877 or tfrazier@tnward.com.
