Representatives from a Fortune 500 commercial real estate firm will give a talk to the Gary Chamber of Commerce next week.

Anne Rahm, Peter Livaditis and Chris Deutscher from CBRE, Inc. will address the Gary Chamber of Commerce at its monthly general membership meeting and luncheon at noon Monday at the Hard Rock Casino Council Oak Steak House at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.

CBRE is the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm and a Fortune 500 company that serves more than 90 of the 100 companies in the Fortune 100, according to the chamber's announcement.

"Rahm provides strategic planning, development and brokerage services to government entities and education institutions nationwide. With extensive experience in real estate Capital Markets and corporate banking, Rahm offers her clients advanced execution strategies and customized financing solutions," the Gary Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "Livaditis leads a team that focuses on providing integrated transaction services to clients in the Chicago market and globally. Recognized nationally, he provides innovative market strategies to CBRE clients. Deutscher, a lifetime resident of Northwest Indiana, focuses on attracting new businesses and residents to Northern Indiana by promoting the real estate to serve their needs."

They will address how CBRE services could benefit the city of Gary and the greater Calumet Region.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for networking and attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards.

The luncheon costs $25 per person and requires advance payment to reserve a seat. Visa, American Express and MasterCard credit and debit cards are accepted.

For more information or to reserve a seat, call 219-885-7407.