GARY — The Jingle Johns are back to wish you a merry Christmas and belt out a bunch of carols.
Arguably the best Christmas-themed singing porta potties to emerge from the Region, the Jingle Johns have been touring Chicagoland and Indiana, visiting places like the WGN television studios, Lucas Oil Stadium, downtown Aurora and a retirement home in Crete. They can be viewed through year's end at the Lincoln Park Zoo, which is also doing its annual ZooLights display.
Gary-based Service Sanitation, which furnishes the landmark blue porta potties at Lollapalooza, the Indianapolis 500 and construction sites across the Region, came up with the novel idea in 2013 as an alternative to sending its customers a Christmas card. That first year, it synchronized 40 porta potties to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song. The company, which is headquartered near the northeast corner of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94 in Gary, scored a viral hit that went national the following year, when it lit up 100 port-a-potties in sync with Straight No Chaser's cheeky holiday song "The Christmas Can-Can."
Millions saw it as it was aired on television stations across the country.
Dubbed the Jingle Johns, the singing porta potties then went on tour in 2016, singing "Go, Cubs, Go" in celebration of the Cubs' World Series win as well as the usual array of carols at places like the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
The holiday sensation went on hiatus last year after marketing manager Stevie "Dee" Dykstra left to take a position with another company. But he has since returned to Service Sanitation, a family business that has served the Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and the greater Midwest for more than 50 years.
With the help of many Service Sanitation employees, including mechanics who rig the lights, customer services representatives who record the voiceovers, and drivers who haul the porta potties around, Dykstra brought the Jingle Johns back this year. They spent about three weeks programming the lights and synchronizing them to a collection of off-kilter holiday songs.
The Jingle Johns have been touring around with an hour-long concert and released their annual Christmas music video, which this year is "Disco Santa" set against a number of Chicago backdrops.
"It took an army of people to make this thing happen," Dykstra said. "It's 15 new songs on a new sound system. We're always looking to add extra firepower that ensure people remain excited the following year."
One of the biggest hits during the live show was a Christmas song by Snoop Dogg that was featured in Pitch Perfect 2.
"Because of the virality we assume everybody's seen it, but many are discovering it for the first time," he said. "We did the tree lighting in Aurora that 8,000 people attended. They asked us to turn them off during the lighting because everyone was looking at the portable toilers instead of the tree."
Dykstra hopes to go bigger in future years, perhaps stacking porta potties into a giant Christmas tree for a light show on the Service Sanitation campus.
"It would turn a few heads," he said. "We could open it up so everybody could come down and see a whole display of lights. We're in a good part of Gary and it could bring people to Gary."
Dykstra also hopes to partner with homes with elaborate Christmas light displays like Peteyville in Hessville or Candy Cane Lane in Crown Point to sync up their lights with the Jingle Johns for special concerts and videos.
"There's a house in Dyer where it looks like he has a Jumbotron in his front yard," he said. "These houses use the same software we do, so they could be automated to the same song. We want to keep building on the show. It's marketing but the biggest reason we do these things is because of our mission to better the community."