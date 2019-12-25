GARY — The city recently wrapped up a trio of projects, including the first major renovations to the downtown Hudson-Campbell Sports & Fitness Center since it was built in 1986.
Gary recently upgraded the 33-year-old community gym, adding a dramatic architectural canopy to the entrance. A wall inside honors Gary sports legends LaTroy Hawkins of the Minnesota Twins, Angela Hamblin-Blakely of the Washington Mystics, Brandon Moore of the New York Jets and Lloyd McClendon, the bench coach of the Detroit Tigers who played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates and managed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners.
Gary also added a green roof to City Hall and put in a one-stop shop on its first floor, where business owners and residents can get all of the licenses and permits they need in one place.
"Each of these provides public and practical features," Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said. "It did not come easy. We do not have a money tree anywhere. But it was something we thought was important enough to get these things done."
Mayoral adviser Brian Watkins said City Hall, which U.S. Steel built outside the gates of Gary Works more than a century ago, did not have a modern layout. People often have to go to one office on the first floor to obtain a business licence or building permit, then have to go upstairs to pay for it, before returning to the original office they visited to actually pick it up.
The city renovated 6,100 square feet on the first floor so people can get in and get any license or permit they need while paying for it right there.
"You don't have to run back and forth," Watkins said. "It's making better use of an inefficient building and consolidating departments for efficiency and cost-saving efforts."
The green roof on top of the building cost $1.2 million to install, a project that's been underway for the last 15 months.
Gary Sanitary District Executive Director Daniel Vicari said about 3,000 square feet of the roof has been seeded with grass, which will reduce wastewater runoff and energy costs by decreasing the amount of heat entering the building.
"It will keep the building warm during the winter and cool during the summer," he said. "It's a historically significant building and we maintained the integrity of the facade when we put in the green roof."
Besides the new canopy and wall honoring hometown heroes, the renovated Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center has improvements to the flooring, lighting, locker rooms, basketball court and indoor track. The hulking white building just east of city hall also will be power-washed next year to give the exterior a more appealing appearance.
"A focus was to make the building ADA-accessible," George said. "There are doors and features to make sure anybody and everybody can use the facility. New mechanisms were installed to open and close the doors. There's Braille so the vision-impaired can find their way around. The restrooms and the whole building is more ADA-accessible."
