Gary is sending a task force to businesses across the city to tell them to comply with city ordinances and check for code violations.
The city's task force is out visiting gas stations, rental properties and other businesses that residents have expressed concerns about, as well as dump sites through the city.
The task force includes representatives from the city's building department, code enforcement, environmental affairs, police, fire, constituent services, the Gary health department and the Gary Sanitary District. They are doing inspections and will give business owners 30 days to get back in compliance if any code violations are found.
Gary spokeswoman LaLosa Burns said the task force will look for violations of ordinances such as fire codes, security, building structure, design, construction, maintenance and repair, as well as those regulating public health, safety and welfare, the environment, public works and business activities. They will focus on issues residents have complained about.
"Lack of public restrooms, health concerns, security cameras, upkeep of property and dumping are common," she said.
Anyone who sees code violations in Gary can report them by calling 219-881-1311.