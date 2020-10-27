Gary, Hammond ranked among most disadvantaged cities in the country

Gary and Hammond ranked among the most disadvantaged cities in the country, according to a new report.

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City's "The New Face of Under-Resourced Communities" ranked Gary among the top 10% of disadvantaged cities and Hammond among the top 30% based upon poverty rates and concentration of poverty.

“This study of concentrated poverty in America’s under-resourced communities is the first of its kind,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. “With under-resourced communities hit especially hard by the pandemic and racial injustice leading the national conversation, this moment calls for an approach that has not been attempted in decades.”

The study explored concentrated poverty in 450 American cities and found the five most disadvantaged were all Rust Belt manufacturing centers that hemorrhaged factory jobs at the start of the century, including three in southeast Michigan. Dearborn, Flint and Detroit were joined by Youngstown, Ohio, and York, Pennsylvania, as the most under-resourced and disadvantaged cities nationally.

The report found poorer communities had higher black populations, and systemic racism, such as discriminatory housing policies, has prevented black communities from accumulating wealth. It found that race and poverty are inextricably linked.