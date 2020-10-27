Gary, Hammond ranked among most disadvantaged cities in the country

Gary and Hammond ranked among the most disadvantaged cities in the country, according to a new report.
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City's "The New Face of Under-Resourced Communities" ranked Gary among the top 10% of disadvantaged cities and Hammond among the top 30% based upon poverty rates and concentration of poverty.
“This study of concentrated poverty in America’s under-resourced communities is the first of its kind,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. “With under-resourced communities hit especially hard by the pandemic and racial injustice leading the national conversation, this moment calls for an approach that has not been attempted in decades.”
The study explored concentrated poverty in 450 American cities and found the five most disadvantaged were all Rust Belt manufacturing centers that hemorrhaged factory jobs at the start of the century, including three in southeast Michigan. Dearborn, Flint and Detroit were joined by Youngstown, Ohio, and York, Pennsylvania, as the most under-resourced and disadvantaged cities nationally.
The report found poorer communities had higher black populations, and systemic racism, such as discriminatory housing policies, has prevented black communities from accumulating wealth. It found that race and poverty are inextricably linked.
“This is a call to action to make a new beginning because, as a country, we have failed to deal with concentrated poverty and the systemic racism that helps maintain it,” said Howard Wial, senior vice president and director of research for ICIC, who co-authored the report. “We need comprehensive community development strategies that are truly transformative. When we tried those kinds of strategies in the 1960s and 1970s, we didn’t have the knowledge and tools we have today. Now we can make comprehensive strategies work.”
The study found poverty is not limited to inner-city neighborhoods in big cities but also afflicts smaller cities and suburbs. It recommended various strategies, including combining people- and place-based efforts, focusing on job and business growth, especially of small businesses, and including residents in decision-making to ensure strategies reflect community priorities.
It also recommended building on community strengths and including public, private, and nonprofit organizations in planning.
“As a country, we have failed to deal with the racial wealth gap, we have failed to deal with poverty, and we have failed to deal with systemic racism,” Grossman said. “Only by focusing our collective efforts on building and sustaining the economic vitality of these under-resourced communities are we ever going to have a chance of closing the racial wealth gap.”
ICIC, a national nonprofit founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter, forwarded its report and proposed solutions to Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.
Prince's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
