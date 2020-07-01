Gary kicks off citywide cleanup collaboration effort

GARY — Look one moment and you see such debris as old furniture, building materials and plastic containers. Look again and you see crews loading that trash into trucks for removal.
For Mayor Jerome Prince, cleaning up is a mindset, one that he hopes develops through a collaboration with city departments and Cleanslate, a Chicago-based social enterprise.
Noting that cleaning up the city ranks among his highest priorities, Prince stated, “Launching Cleanslate helps us clean our city and, just as important, it gives many of our residents an opportunity to build a solid work history and develop marketable skills. It’s a win-win situation.”
Gathering for a press conference Tuesday in the 2100 block of Front Street, city and Cleanslate officials kicked off the cleanup.
Brady Gott, managing director for Cleanslate, said this partnership comes under the umbrella of the city’s Go Gary Team and is part of a $1.2 million investment in the revitalization of Gary’s downtown.
The Go Gary Team initiative envisions community regeneration and resetting of city standards through such focus points as employment, litter remediation and job training.
Through this collaboration with the city, Cleanslate officials project creating 25-35 jobs for local citizens through litter removal at key city gateways, corridors and commercial areas. These include Broadway, Miller Beach and other locations as determined by the Gary Public Works Department.
As part of Cara, a workforce development organization from Chicago, Cleanslate provides paid transitional jobs to help individuals with barriers to employment build the skills needed to secure permanent employment.
The launch of this collaboration comes during the 15th anniversary of Cleanslate, whose crews are working in 42 Chicago communities, along with Munster and Aurora, Illinois. Cleanslate creates more than 400 transitional jobs annually.
“We’re going to clean the city of Gary and sustain it,” Prince said. “After years of what in many cases was disregard or neglect, we’re getting help to turn this around. These residents deserve a place that is clutter-free.”
The mayor added that removing this debris “starts with us. Taking care of our own is one of our top responsibilities and priorities. Anywhere you drive, you see this debris, and that is unacceptable.”
Cleaning the city is also tied to economic development, Prince said, through both job creation and attracting new businesses to the area.
Gott agreed, adding, “In a time when we are hearing more and more about layoffs and furloughs, it’s inspiring to be able to create new jobs and new opportunities for job seekers. We look forward to a long, successful partnership.”