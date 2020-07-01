Gary kicks off citywide cleanup collaboration effort

As part of Cara, a workforce development organization from Chicago, Cleanslate provides paid transitional jobs to help individuals with barriers to employment build the skills needed to secure permanent employment.

The launch of this collaboration comes during the 15th anniversary of Cleanslate, whose crews are working in 42 Chicago communities, along with Munster and Aurora, Illinois. Cleanslate creates more than 400 transitional jobs annually.

“We’re going to clean the city of Gary and sustain it,” Prince said. “After years of what in many cases was disregard or neglect, we’re getting help to turn this around. These residents deserve a place that is clutter-free.”

The mayor added that removing this debris “starts with us. Taking care of our own is one of our top responsibilities and priorities. Anywhere you drive, you see this debris, and that is unacceptable.”

Cleaning the city is also tied to economic development, Prince said, through both job creation and attracting new businesses to the area.

Gott agreed, adding, “In a time when we are hearing more and more about layoffs and furloughs, it’s inspiring to be able to create new jobs and new opportunities for job seekers. We look forward to a long, successful partnership.”

