Gary weighing developer's offer on historic but little used South Gleason Golf Course

Gary is entertaining offers for redevelopment on the historic but little used South Gleason Golf Course just south of the Borman Expressway in its Midtown neighborhood.

Previous Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson put the 18-hole, par 71 public golf course near Indiana University Northwest on the market in 2018, when Gary was staring down a $17 million budget hole.

Last August, now-mayor Jerome Prince was informed of an offer on the property, he said Friday in a radio interview on WLTH.

"There are several city assets that have been up for sale for a while," he said.

Originally known as Riverside Park, South Gleason Park dates back to 1920 and features a clubhouse designed by the famed architect George Maher. But lately the golf course on the south side of the Little Calumet River has suffered from inactivity, and the city has been forced to subsidize its operations, Prince said.

"From a data-drive perspective, one of the things that really jumped out was our numbers," Prince said on WLTH. "Comparatively speaking, the closest golf course is Turkey Creek, which had 55,000 rounds of golf played there compared to our 5,000 back in 2018. That in itself suggests we should have taken a different look at the golf course."