Gary mayor shakes up airport board

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince has replaced the city's four members on the seven-member Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority, the governing body of the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The appointments of Millicent Macon, Gerald Anderson, William Cook and Trent McCain took effect Friday. They replace Stephen Mays, Denise Dillard, Alesia Pritchett and Shontrai Irving, all appointed by former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
The airport continues to grow as a leading economic driver in Gary and Northwest Indiana, and the new members will work closely with their Authority colleagues to continue that growth. Along with generating a signiﬁcant increase in transporting cargo, the Gary/Chicago International Airport is a popular site for private aircraft, and it is generating jobs for Gary and Northwest Indiana residents, Mayor Prince said.
“The Authority has served us all very well, and we’ve seen the Gary/Chicago International Airport undergo signiﬁcant improvements,” Prince said in announcing the changes. “I thank everyone on the Authority who has admirably represented the city of Gary, and I know these new board members will continue moving this vital asset in the right direction.”
Macon is a marketing executive and Howard University graduate, Anderson a retired steel mill electrician and engineer, Cook the human relations manager with the Gary Housing Authority and a retired Gary public school administrator, and McCain deputy mayor of Gary and former corporation counsel for the city.
Other board members include Chairman Timothy Fesko, appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb; Philip Mullins, appointed by Lake County; and Wes Kotys, appointed by Porter County.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
Coming soon
Under construction
Closing
Closed
Relocating
Relocating
Open
Coming soon
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming