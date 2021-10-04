 Skip to main content
Gary mayor shakes up airport board
press conf: federal grant for Gary federal grant for airport infrastructure projects

Gary/Chicago International Airport Executive Director Duane Hayden speaks in June about a multimillion-dollar federal grant for the Gary-Chicago International Airport. Background, from left, are U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Gary Airport Authority Chairman Timothy Fesko.

 John Luke, The Times

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince has replaced the city's four members on the seven-member Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority, the governing body of the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

The appointments of Millicent Macon, Gerald Anderson, William Cook and Trent McCain took effect Friday. They replace Stephen Mays, Denise Dillard, Alesia Pritchett and Shontrai Irving, all appointed by former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

The airport continues to grow as a leading economic driver in Gary and Northwest Indiana, and the new members will work closely with their Authority colleagues to continue that growth. Along with generating a signiﬁcant increase in transporting cargo, the Gary/Chicago International Airport is a popular site for private aircraft, and it is generating jobs for Gary and Northwest Indiana residents, Mayor Prince said.

“The Authority has served us all very well, and we’ve seen the Gary/Chicago International Airport undergo signiﬁcant improvements,” Prince said in announcing the changes. “I thank everyone on the Authority who has admirably represented the city of Gary, and I know these new board members will continue moving this vital asset in the right direction.”

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Macon is a marketing executive and Howard University graduate, Anderson a retired steel mill electrician and engineer, Cook the human relations manager with the Gary Housing Authority and a retired Gary public school administrator, and McCain deputy mayor of Gary and former corporation counsel for the city.

Other board members include Chairman Timothy Fesko, appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb; Philip Mullins, appointed by Lake County; and Wes Kotys, appointed by Porter County.

