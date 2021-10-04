Gary mayor shakes up airport board

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince has replaced the city's four members on the seven-member Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority, the governing body of the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

The appointments of Millicent Macon, Gerald Anderson, William Cook and Trent McCain took effect Friday. They replace Stephen Mays, Denise Dillard, Alesia Pritchett and Shontrai Irving, all appointed by former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

The airport continues to grow as a leading economic driver in Gary and Northwest Indiana, and the new members will work closely with their Authority colleagues to continue that growth. Along with generating a signiﬁcant increase in transporting cargo, the Gary/Chicago International Airport is a popular site for private aircraft, and it is generating jobs for Gary and Northwest Indiana residents, Mayor Prince said.

“The Authority has served us all very well, and we’ve seen the Gary/Chicago International Airport undergo signiﬁcant improvements,” Prince said in announcing the changes. “I thank everyone on the Authority who has admirably represented the city of Gary, and I know these new board members will continue moving this vital asset in the right direction.”