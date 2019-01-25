Gary Micro-Enterprise Initiative launches new business workshops

Thought about opening your own business but don't know how to proceed?
The Gary Micro-Enterprise Initiative is looking to train the next crop of entrepreneurs to open small businesses in the Steel City.
Anyone interested in launching a new business venture can sign up for a round of free classes that start on Jan. 28. Eight weeks of classes will teach skills including how to develop a business plan, handle finances, identify target markets and come up with business names.
Previous graduates include the owner of Foody's Restaurant in Glen Park, which has emerged over the last year as a thriving place to grab healthier takeout fare in an area that's largely a food desert.
The program is open to Gary residents and to any existing business owners in the city. The Gary Micro-Enterprise Initiative classes will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday at Arthouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 E. 5th Ave. in downtown Gary.
"GMI’s mission is to increase employment opportunities and to achieve entrepreneurial growth in Gary through micro-enterprise development," the city of Gary said in a press release.
Anyone interested can register on Eventbrite by searching for "Eventbrite Gary Micro-Enterprise Initiative (GMI) New Business Start" on Google.
For more information, contact Diana Sandlin at 219-881-1312 or dsandlin@ci.gary.in.us.