Gary native named to National Academy of Engineering

A Gary native who went on to become CEO of a major life sciences firm was named to the National Academy of Engineering, one of the highest honors an engineer can receive.

Mike Mussallem, a Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumnus and trustee who runs Edwards Lifesciences, was added to the class of 2022. The induction honors those “who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature and to the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education."

Since 2000, Mussallem has led Irvine, California-based Edwards Lifesciences, which has developed medical innovations like transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral therapy, tricuspid therapy, non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring and new surgical heart valves designed for active patients.

The company has been active in philanthropy, such as by making donations for the Pi-Vilion and Mussallem Student Union at the Rose-Hulman engineering college in Terre Haute. It's also established a scholarship for Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland students there.

“For more than 40 years Mike has helped bring health care innovations that have improved the lives of patients throughout the world," Rose-Hulman President Robert Coons said. "The National Academy of Engineering honor is the latest of Mike’s professional and personal achievements. We’re proud that he has joined distinguished Rose-Hulman alumni and former educators as NAE members.”

