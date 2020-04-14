Gary, other Region airports awarded coronavirus-related federal grants

The Gary-Chicago International Airport will receive $157,000 in federal grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday announced grants totaling $10 billion nationally and $96.5 million in Indiana, including $69,000 for Porter County Regional, $30,000 for Michigan City Municipal-Phillips Field, $30,000 for LaPorte Municipal and $1,000 for Griffith-Merrillville airports.
The CARES Act grants are intended to bolster airport operating and capital budgets while the coronavirus-related shutdown drastically reduces air traffic.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in a statement accompanying the grant announcement.
Also among the 65 Indiana airports receiving grants is Indianapolis International, for $52.3 million, and South Bend International, for $7.3 million.
Chicago’s O’Hare International is slated to receive $294.4 million, Midway International $82.3 million, and Lansing Municipal $69,000.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities and airport debt payments.
The CARES Act also increases the federal share of the FAA's regular Airport Improvement Program and other matching grants to 100% for fiscal year 2020. The AIP program helps fund infrastructure projects at airports across the country.
The funds will be available as soon as an airport's sponsor executes a grant agreement, according to the FAA.