Gary, other Region airports awarded coronavirus-related federal grants

The Gary-Chicago International Airport will receive $157,000 in federal grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday announced grants totaling $10 billion nationally and $96.5 million in Indiana, including $69,000 for Porter County Regional, $30,000 for Michigan City Municipal-Phillips Field, $30,000 for LaPorte Municipal and $1,000 for Griffith-Merrillville airports.

The CARES Act grants are intended to bolster airport operating and capital budgets while the coronavirus-related shutdown drastically reduces air traffic.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in a statement accompanying the grant announcement.

Also among the 65 Indiana airports receiving grants is Indianapolis International, for $52.3 million, and South Bend International, for $7.3 million.

Chicago’s O’Hare International is slated to receive $294.4 million, Midway International $82.3 million, and Lansing Municipal $69,000.