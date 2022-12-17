Gary, Portage firms recognized by Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Companies from Gary and Portage were recognized at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's recent Best IN Manufacturing luncheon.

Playground manufacturer Kidstuff Playsystems was a finalist in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest. The turnkey packaging solutions provider MCP USA, Inc. in Portage was named one of the Best Places to Work in manufacturing.

“The importance of Hoosier manufacturers cannot be overstated. They create the goods that sustain individuals and businesses all across the state. And the products make their way throughout the nation and around the world,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said.

Kidstuff Playsystem makes a tri-slide and other pieces of playground equipment in Miller. It made it to the Final Four of the March Madness bracket-style contest meant to highlight manufacturing across the state.

In the final, Maple Leaf Farms' roast half duck beat out Polywood's 12-piece pit sectional.

The contest was decided by internet voting, with thousands of votes typically cast in each round.

“Indiana is fortunate to be home to companies that grow and make all kinds of things,” Brinegar said. “We are thrilled to recognize and bring attention to some of the state’s best and most innovative manufacturers. We especially congratulate Maple Leaf Farms on its well-deserved victory.”

The statewide chamber also rolled out its inaugural Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program. It recognized Kalenborn Abresist Corporation in Urbana, Nucor Steel Indiana in Crawfordsville, IBC Materials & Technologies LLC in Lebanon, Nix Companies in Poseyville, Nexxt Spine LLC in Noblesville, CrossPoint Polymer Technologies LLC in Evansville, Oliver Winery in Bloomington, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, Major Tool and Machine in Indianapolis, SMC Corporation of America in Noblesville, Lippert in Elkhart, Functional Devices, Inc. in Sharpsville and Kelco Industries in Fremont, as well as MCP USA.

MCP, located in the AmeriPlex at the Port Business Park, makes custom food packaging for bakeries, food processing, ready meals, chilled foods, schools, institutions and airlines. It for instance makes a tray that can be heated in both a microwave and a conventional oven.

“Manufacturing workplaces must adhere to various safety and other regulations. Every company on the list not only is committed to those standards but goes above and beyond for its workers and is a leader in its community,” Brinegar said.