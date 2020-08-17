'Gary Public Art Archive and Guide' showcases Steel City's creativity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Artist and art administrator Lauren M. Pacheco is releasing "The Gary Public Art Archive and Guide,” an archive that highlights more than 200 pieces of public art in the Steel City.

"'The Gary Art Archive and Guide' stands as the only comprehensive inventory of artworks and public space installations," she said. "(It) demonstrates an approach to sustaining and promoting cultural practices presented in an open-access archive recognizing the many ways of art-making and presenting in the city of Gary."

Pacheco sought to highlight how artists and residents have sought to address decades of disinvestment and blight by reclaiming Gary with various artistic initiatives, such as the murals she commissioned on abandoned building in the #PAINTGARY project.