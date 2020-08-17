You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Gary Public Art Archive and Guide' showcases Steel City's creativity
urgent

'Gary Public Art Archive and Guide' showcases Steel City's creativity

{{featured_button_text}}
'Gary Public Art Archive and Guide' showcases Steel City's creativity

The cover of the newly released "Gary Public Art Archive and Guide" is shown.

 Providied

GARY — Artist and art administrator Lauren M. Pacheco is releasing "The Gary Public Art Archive and Guide,” an archive that highlights more than 200 pieces of public art in the Steel City.

"'The Gary Art Archive and Guide' stands as the only comprehensive inventory of artworks and public space installations," she said. "(It) demonstrates an approach to sustaining and promoting cultural practices presented in an open-access archive recognizing the many ways of art-making and presenting in the city of Gary."

Pacheco sought to highlight how artists and residents have sought to address decades of disinvestment and blight by reclaiming Gary with various artistic initiatives, such as the murals she commissioned on abandoned building in the #PAINTGARY project.

"Today, Rust Belt cities like Gary face extraordinary economic decline, population loss, abandonment and disinvestment. Over the past few years, a small-scale, grassroots, urban renewal strategy has emerged," she said. "From temporary place-based public installations, community engagement programming, and redevelopment initiatives, every effort serves as a critical impetus in expressing identity, developing neighborhood strengths, and reclaiming assets. Many of these community impact interventions have taken a multidisciplinary approach to create meaningful connections between the built environment, local history, and various publics to create new opportunities, relationships, and collaborations."

The "living archive" of Gary artwork she compiled maps out artwork across the city, including new, old, temporary and lost. Her hope is to inspire a new narrative reimagining Gary as a healthier and better connected city.

The Chicago native is an associated faculty lecturer at Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts whose public art projects include Destination Gary, Chicago Lowrider Festival and the Chicago Urban Art Society. She said she hopes to encourage city leaders to "consider partnering with and leveraging the creative sector to remove obstacles in shaping new ways of communicating."

"Thoughtful interpretation and reinterpretation of city life are essential," she said. "Having a civic dialogue that is trusting and involve stakeholders results in lasting engagement that resonates well beyond Gary."

The Gary Public Art Archive and Guide will be available for purchase this fall, and will include online and printed maps.

For more information, visit www.destinationgary.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts