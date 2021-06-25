Gary Public Transportation Corp. bus to be named after long-serving Percy Daniels

Percy Daniels, a longtime Gary Public Transportation Corp. employee who died this winter shortly after retiring, is getting a bus named after him by his former employer as a tribute to his service, dedication and longevity.

Daniels worked for more than half a century in the maintenance department of the Gary Public Transportation Corp., long serving as the parts manager. He put in 56 years of service before dying in late January at the age of 75.

A bus will be named in his honor at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2101 W. 35th Ave. in Gary. The public is invited to attend the bus-naming ceremony.

Daniels, a Roosevelt graduate, a veteran and ordained minister, served as a union representative for the Amalgamated Transit Unit. He managed the inventory to maintain the Gary Public Transportation Corp.'s fleet and is credited with going "above and beyond to make sure to keep public transit moving for the city of Gary and nearby communities."

Daniels worked for the bus service so long he actually predates the current public transportation system that runs a dozen routes through the city of Gary, as well as Calumet Township, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville and Munster. He started working for the Gary Public Transportation Corp.'s predecessor company, Gary Transit Inc., back in the 1960s.