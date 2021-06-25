 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Public Transportation Corp. bus to be named after long-serving Percy Daniels
urgent

Gary Public Transportation Corp. bus to be named after long-serving Percy Daniels

Percy Daniels, a longtime Gary Public Transportation Corp. employee who died this winter shortly after retiring, is getting a bus named after him by his former employer as a tribute to his service, dedication and longevity.

Daniels worked for more than half a century in the maintenance department of the Gary Public Transportation Corp., long serving as the parts manager. He put in 56 years of service before dying in late January at the age of 75.

A bus will be named in his honor at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2101 W. 35th Ave. in Gary. The public is invited to attend the bus-naming ceremony.

Daniels, a Roosevelt graduate, a veteran and ordained minister, served as a union representative for the Amalgamated Transit Unit. He managed the inventory to maintain the Gary Public Transportation Corp.'s fleet and is credited with going "above and beyond to make sure to keep public transit moving for the city of Gary and nearby communities."

The twelfth installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Unit, led by Lt. Randy Phillips. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview by Anna Ortiz.

Daniels worked for the bus service so long he actually predates the current public transportation system that runs a dozen routes through the city of Gary, as well as Calumet Township, Crown Point, East Chicago, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville and Munster. He started working for the Gary Public Transportation Corp.'s predecessor company, Gary Transit Inc., back in the 1960s.

"I've always been impressed with his dedication," said Jerome Parker, general manager for GPTC. “We hope to honor the life and legacy of Mr. Daniels and to give thanks for his commitment to the organization.”

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:

+1 
Gary Public Transportation Corp. bus to be named after long-serving Percy Daniels

Percy Daniels died shortly after retiring from the Gary Public Transportation Corp. after more than a half-century. A bus will be named after him Sunday.

 Provided
+1 
Gary Public Transportation Corp. bus to be named after long-serving Percy Daniels

Percy Daniels died shortly after retiring from the Gary Public Transportation Corp. after more than a half-century. A bus will be named after him Sunday.

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts