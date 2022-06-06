Gary Public Transportation launches Access219 service

The Gary Public Transportation Corp. recently launched Access219, its redesigned and rebranded paratransit service.

It's a service in which Gary Public Transportation vans pick up disabled residents at their homes when they are unable to make their way to a bus stop on a fixed route.

The public transit service started redeveloping the program in 2020, approving changes last year. It was just rebranded as "Access219" to highlight accessibility and symbolize movement.

"Access219 was our way of creating a more visible brand for the paratransit and reimagining," Planning and Marketing Manager David Wright said. "Access219 is regional because we operate in 10 communities in Northwest Indiana."

Access219 vehicles are equipped with wheelchair lifts and securement devices to be accessible to people with disabilities. Riders pay fares to go anywhere within 3/4 of a mile of an existing transit route the bus service runs.

"The vehicles have the new brand," Wright said. "It makes it a bit more of an identity for that mode. It's always been an add-on to our fixed route system but now it is its own mode."

Gary Public Transportation aims to offer paratransit riders "the same safe, clean, reliable, efficient and courteous transportation services that is afforded to fixed-route customers."

"We might try to elevate it," he said. "We might try to expand eligibility, looking at ways of working with veterans organizations of making it accessible to veterans as well. But that brand is the first step in imagining how we reach out to the customers that do more than ride our fixed-route buses."

The Gary Public Transportation Corp. currently runs four paratransit vans.

"If you are physically or otherwise unable to make it to a regular bus stop, you can apply with a doctor's eligibility to use our paratransit system," he said. "It's basically for people who are unable to get to a bus stop because of a disability."

For more information, call 219-884-6100 ext. 106 or visit www.garytransit.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.