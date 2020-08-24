Gary razing historic Memorial Auditorium where Jackson 5, Truman and Sinatra once took the stage

The building closed in 1972, and plans to transform it into a performing arts center, museum or sports hall of fame never came to fruition. It was one of the main attractions during Gary Preservation Tours and hundreds of photos of it have been splashed across Instagram, especially after someone inexplicably placed a pink grand piano inside the building, likely as a nod to its historic role as a hub for the performing arts.

The 5,000-seat auditorium was once listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the historic district downtown, but it was removed in 2013 because the building was in such disrepair.

It came down to make way for the $11 million Broadway Lofts project at Broadway and Seventh Avenue. The city, which had deemed it to be in a condition beyond saving, required the preservation of historic features, such as cornices, limestone and the keystone.