Gary razing historic Memorial Auditorium where Jackson 5, Truman and Sinatra once took the stage

Many greats once took the stage of the historic Gary Public Schools Memorial Auditorium: President Harry Truman, astronaut Frank Borman, crooner Frank Sinatra and The Jackson 5.
Much of the massive auditorium, which hosted many concerts, basketball sectionals and graduation ceremonies, was destroyed in the arson that ravaged downtown Gary in 1997. The grand entrance of the Italian Renaissance and Spanish Colonial Revival building architect Joseph Wildermuth designed remained, drawing photographers and urban explorers to the Steel City.
But now the historic structure at the corner of Massachusetts Street and Seventh Avenue in downtown Gary is being razed to make way for a new housing development.
"No building better spoke to the history and culture of Gary, Indiana than Memorial Auditorium," community activist Samuel Love said. "The City Church ruins might attract all the gawkers, but until the end, it wasn't uncommon to see people making pilgrimages to what little remained of Memorial Auditorium. I say pilgrimage because most of the people I'd encounter there had personal memories connected to the building, usually a concert or more likely a dramatic high school basketball game. It was more than a ruin. An opportunity to craft the city's cultural past into the present has now been ruined."
The Memorial Auditorium was built-in in 1927 to honor Gary residents killed during World War I and was adorned with ornate architectural flourishes, such as arched entrances, double-terraced stairs, and a facade engraved with words like "art" and "athletics." A staple in the city's civic life, the four-story auditorium hosted political rallies, Golden Gloves boxing tournaments and an annual citywide music festival. It was one of the first places where late pop superstar Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 performed. Sinatra famously sang there to encourage Gary students to accept desegregation of the schools in a concert that made national news and the cover of Life magazine.
The building closed in 1972, and plans to transform it into a performing arts center, museum or sports hall of fame never came to fruition. It was one of the main attractions during Gary Preservation Tours and hundreds of photos of it have been splashed across Instagram, especially after someone inexplicably placed a pink grand piano inside the building, likely as a nod to its historic role as a hub for the performing arts.
The 5,000-seat auditorium was once listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the historic district downtown, but it was removed in 2013 because the building was in such disrepair.
It came down to make way for the $11 million Broadway Lofts project at Broadway and Seventh Avenue. The city, which had deemed it to be in a condition beyond saving, required the preservation of historic features, such as cornices, limestone and the keystone.
"The Gary Historic Preservation Commission was engaged with the other various city entities that were leading up the redevelopment of the site as well as the developers who are leading the new construction," Indiana Landmarks Northwest Field Office Director Brad Miller said. "The initial hope was to get the remaining facade incorporated into the new building, but it was eventually deemed infeasible. The demolition crew salvaged architectural details from the structure prior to its demise and the hope is to incorporate these into the new building or have them displayed in a prominent location to honor the history of the auditorium."
It's just the latest historic building in Gary in recent years to face the threat of extinction. Preservationists also have raised alarms about The Gary Heat, Light & Water Building, Gary Roosevelt High School, the St. John Hospital and the Gary Water Tower that's now being demolished.
"It's certainly a loss for those of us who advocate for the preservation of significant buildings in Gary and for those who hold a close memory inside the doors of the Memorial Auditorium," Miller said.
Gallery: 2017 Gary Preservation Tour
