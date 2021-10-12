Gary Sports Hall of Fame coming to IUN

"We've made some great progress," Smith said. "We're going to embark on the first class of 10 inductees. We're going to get nominations from current board members generated by the fans."

The Gary Sports Hall of Fame will honor athletes, coaches, trainers and anyone from Gary who made a big impact athletically. Smith said athletes from the pros to the prep level will be honored. New classes will be enshrined annually.

"We'll highlight each individual with a plaque," he said. "There are so many great athletes that came from Gary, including Olympians and Hall of Famers. The kids don't know anything about it. We see this as being eye-opening and creating more knowledge and understanding about athletic achievement in the city of Gary.

Smith himself has been inducted into three different athletic halls of fame and said it's a great honor for any athlete. Now 87 years old, Smith would like to see other athletes have the same opportunity for recognition for athletic prowess and their careers on the court or field.

"I was blessed with talent and thank the University of Iowa and the Good Lord," he said. "It's a great accolade to have."

An announcement with more details will be made at a press conference, likely in the next few weeks, Smith said.

