Gary to host a job fair for census jobs

The Constitution of the United States of America mandates that a census of the population be done every 10 years.
With 2020 right around the corner, that means job opportunities.
Gary plans to host a 2020 Census Job Fair Wednesday to encourage people to take Census jobs that will mean temporary income and help the Steel City attain an accurate count, which affects grants and other funding it will receive in the future.
The city will inform residents about job opportunities with the U.S. Census from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Goodwill Career Center at 4610 W. Ridge Road.
Gary established a Gary Complete Count Committee that has been working to raise awareness about how vital the Census count is.
"The U.S. Census plays a major role toward the quality of life in the City of Gary," the city said in a news release. "The census helps to shape decisions about how federal funds are disbursed to communities for housing, healthcare, roads, schools, hospitals, emergency services and other programs.
"As Gary begins to rebound, it is important to accurately capture the city’s progress and to have every resident counted in the census. The city of Gary will be 'Checking it Once and Checking it Twice.'"
For more information, call the city at 219-881-1302 or visit www.2020census.gov/jobs.