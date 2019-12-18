Critics have long held that difficulty obtaining permits has been an impediment to starting or running a business in the city of Gary.
The Steel City is now pursuing an initiative business owners and politicians have suggested for years: establishing a "one stop shop" for getting all the permits and licenses one needs to open a business like a restaurant, which requires a business license, a health department inspection of the kitchen, a fire department inspection and other bureaucratic hurdles.
Gary has redesigned first floor offices on the west end of City Hall to house the new one stop shop, which aims to simplify the process or securing permits, obtaining licenses and conducting financial transactions with the city. The east end of the first floor was renovated to house city departments that were temporarily relocated.
“There was a need to streamline the process of doing business with the city,” Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said. 'The 'one stop shop' will allow visitors to city hall to transact business in a single place. It will also break down barriers between city departments that were previously located on separate floors or different buildings. We invite the public to come out to see the new improvements at city hall.”
The public and business owners are invited to an open house from 3-5 p.m. Monday to see the new office, as well as other City Hall's new green roof and the recent renovations to the nearby Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center, as well as recognize retiring city employees with more than 20 years of service.
Aerial views of the recently expanded main runway at Gary/Chicago International Airport.
