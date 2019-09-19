GARY — Despite a public outcry, the Gary Housing Authority Board voted unanimously Thursday to attempt to seize a long-vacant downtown building that the owner of Foody's restaurant is about to reopen as a new sit-down eatery.
The city of Gary and the Gary Housing Authority have been working together since 2017 to acquire all the properties on the west side of Broadway between West Sixth Avenue and West Seventh Avenue, just south of the GHA office in the Genesis Towers, for a block-long mixed-use development project. Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson sought the help of the Gary Housing Authority to try to bring public-sector investment dollars to redevelopment projects downtown, such as the Broadway Lofts apartment building that's slated to be constructed across the street.
But restaurateur John Allen is on the cusp of opening the international and fusion sit-down eatery Nations Restaurant and Bar at 624 Broadway, in a building that has sat vacant for at least 25 years and is the only property on the block the Gary Housing Authority hasn't acquired. After doing extensive renovations and procuring restaurant and liquor licenses this year, he's ready to open in early October.
The GHA voted Thursday to try to seize the property through eminent domain in order to tear it down.
Dozens of Allen's supporters turned out to a protest the decision.
"Nothing's been done with this property for all this time. Something's wrong with this picture," Gary resident Jackie Lee said. "This is why Gary looks the way it does. No one wants to work with anyone."
Many speakers at the meeting expressed a desire for a sit-down eatery downtown and questioned why the Gary Housing Authority could not redevelop any of the many other vacant lots or abandoned properties around the city, or simply build the project around the new restaurant.
"I am sick and tired of going to Merrillville to eat," resident Ron Matlock said. "I'm sick and tired of having relatives come here and explaining that there are no restaurants in town. He's invested all this money in the thing. You can't just raze the whole block."
Resident Desiree Simpson said there was a strong need in the city for a restaurant that served healthier fare.
"I don't eat fast food, and I don't eat grease," she said. "We need a place that serves substantive food that isn't in Merrillville. You look so smug sitting here when it feels like something is amiss. It doesn't smell good. There's an air of gangsterism among those who have the power. It doesn't smell good."
Ryan Watkins, a representative from the mayor's office, said the administration would prefer to see a bigger redevelopment project that would potentially be more catalytic.
"We support the development of a larger vision on the 600 block," he said.
Allen vowed after the meeting to fight the eminent domain in court and said he still planned to open his restaurant as scheduled.
"I'm grateful for all the support," he said. "Seeing this, it's now clear why there's a change in administration in the city."