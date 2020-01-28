Gary Water Tower, Roosevelt High, Michigan Central Railroad Depot deemed most endangered places in Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"In Michigan City, the developer of waterfront condominiums has offered the circa 1910 Prairie-style Michigan Central Railroad Depot to anyone who can pay for its relocation," according to Indiana Landmarks. "If nobody steps forward, the depot will be leveled to make way for the new development."

The Calumet Trust and Savings Bank that was established in 1909 for industrial workers in East Chicago and was later occupied by city and federal government offices made the list because it's sat vacant for two decades. The Calumet Heritage Partnership warned the century-old bank building needed a new roof, exterior masonry repairs and other renovations after an interior fire.

The list also highlights challenges to saving sacred places, including St. Michael the Archangel Church at 83rd and South Shore Drive in Chicago and Reformation Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11310 S. Forest Avenue in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

"In Northwest Indiana, consolidation among Catholic congregations led to demolition of several historic churches, and left others — like Whiting’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church — on the brink of closure," Indiana Landmarks said in a press release. "The original Gary First AME church, designed by local African American architect William Wilson Cooke, has been vacant since the congregation constructed a new sanctuary on the same lot."