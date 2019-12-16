Gary Works fully operational again after heavy flooding

U.S. Steel has all four blast furnaces up and running at its Gary Works steel mill after extensive flooding when a service water pipe leaked the day before Thanksgiving.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's largest employers, got the last of the idled blast furnaces — the towering metallurgic furnaces at integrated mills that turn raw materials like limestone and coke into pig iron — back online last week.
"All furnaces are up and running, and there were no customer impacts," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said.
Gary Works, U.S. Steel's flagship steel mill at 1 N. Broadway along the Lake Michigan lakefront in downtown Gary, had to shut down its three running blast furnaces after the flooding as a safety precaution, since cold water on super-heated metal can cause explosions. The steelmaker has since restarted those three, as well as the No. 8 blast furnace that had been idled earlier this year because of depressed market conditions and weak steel prices.
Blast Furnace No. 8 was brought back online because the steelmaker plans to idle Blast Furnace No. 4 for a scheduled maintenance next year and needs to replace that steelmaking capacity to keep up with customers' orders, Malkowski said.
When running at full capacity, the massive steel mill, which dates back to 1906 and is the largest in Northwest America, can make up to 7.5 million tons of steel per year.
The flooding caused a spike in mercury discharges from the mill that led the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to warn people to stay away from the East Branch of the Grand Calumet River by Lake Michigan, but mercury levels have since fallen back with permitted levels.