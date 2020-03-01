Gary Works natural gas project would reduce emissions from steel mill

Gary Works plans to install new natural gas pipes and natural gas burners that should reduce the hazardous air pollutants the steel mill emits into the community, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker plans to use natural gas instead of fuel oil to provide supplemental power to Boilers No. 1 and No. 2 in the No. 4 Boiler House, removing fuel oil pipes and burners in the process. The switch is expected to result in a decline of 36.6 tons of hazardous air pollutants per year, including an estimated 2,174.77 tons per year of sulfur dioxide emissions.

The change will result in the emissions of more nitrogen oxide and VOCs, but U.S. Steel was required to offset that increase with a decrease elsewhere, since north Lake County is a non-attainment zone for federal air quality regulations, said Jenny Acker, permits branch chief for the Office of Air Quality at IDEM. The steel mill is doing so by taking other equipment off-line, she said.

State officials hail it as "a really great story in emission reduction."