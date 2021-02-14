Gary Works steel mill makes donation to Methodist Hospitals COVID-19 Response Fund

U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill made a major gift to Methodist Hospitals Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund.

The steelmaker contributed $10,000 to help the hospitals buy supplies, protective equipment and pharmaceuticals to provide care for coronavirus patients.

“We value our partnership with U. S. Steel-Gary Works. Gary Works shares our vision of providing the best possible healthcare for the local community and has stepped up to help Methodist Hospitals serve many more patients. Its investment in Methodist Hospitals’ during this pandemic has been extraordinary and certainly greatly valued,” said Matt Doyle, president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals.

U.S. Steel's Gary Works previously gave Methodist Hospitals a donation of more than 400 N95 masks earlier in the pandemic when personal protective equipment supply chained were strained across the country.

“During this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, our goal at U. S. Steel has been to preserve lives and livelihoods. This effort extends beyond our facilities to the communities where we live and work. We are grateful for those on the front lines at Methodist Hospitals for their bravery, as we work together to keep our community safe,” said Dan Killeen, vice president at Gary Works.