Gary Works steel mill makes donation to Methodist Hospitals COVID-19 Response Fund

U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill made a major gift to Methodist Hospitals Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund.
The steelmaker contributed $10,000 to help the hospitals buy supplies, protective equipment and pharmaceuticals to provide care for coronavirus patients.
“We value our partnership with U. S. Steel-Gary Works. Gary Works shares our vision of providing the best possible healthcare for the local community and has stepped up to help Methodist Hospitals serve many more patients. Its investment in Methodist Hospitals’ during this pandemic has been extraordinary and certainly greatly valued,” said Matt Doyle, president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals.
U.S. Steel's Gary Works previously gave Methodist Hospitals a donation of more than 400 N95 masks earlier in the pandemic when personal protective equipment supply chained were strained across the country.
“During this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, our goal at U. S. Steel has been to preserve lives and livelihoods. This effort extends beyond our facilities to the communities where we live and work. We are grateful for those on the front lines at Methodist Hospitals for their bravery, as we work together to keep our community safe,” said Dan Killeen, vice president at Gary Works.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide, including more than 487,000 in the United States. More than 28 million Americans have been infected with the disease, including more than 22,000 new cases.
Though the coronavirus vaccine is being rolled out, thousands of people are still getting hospitalized and dying across the country.
“Methodist Hospitals Foundation has witnessed the power of generosity from corporate partners who are seriously concerned for the welfare of the community,” said Heather McCarthy, president of the Methodist Hospitals Foundation Board. “Our COVID-19 Response Fund will be greatly enhanced by this most generous donation from US Steel-Gary Works and allow our charitable foundation to further support the hospital in fulfilling its mission.”