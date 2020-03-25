Gary Works steel mill to take blast furnace #4 offline in April

U.S. Steel plans to take blast furnace #4 at Gary Works offline starting in April for at least 48 days.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker is going forward with an outage for planned maintenance at a time when automotive plants across the United States have shuttered to be cleaned to stop the spread of coronavirus. The automotive industry consumes about 25% of American-made steel, including about 50% of the steel made at integrated mills like those along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.

ArcelorMittal is idling Blast Furnace #4 in response to the shutdown of auto plants during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Steel advised investors Friday it now expects to lose 80 cents a share in the first quarter and said it was uncertain what impact the COVID-19 public health crisis would have, given how fast the situation was unfolding.

"We are focused on preserving cash and liquidity in the current market environment," CEO David Burritt said.

U.S. Steel does not expect shelter-in-place orders to disrupt its production and believes its mills will stay open during the public health emergency.