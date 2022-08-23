Gas prices average under $4 a gallon in much of Northwest Indiana after falling for 10th straight week

Gas prices have fallen under $4 a gallon in much of Northwest Indiana, though not in the two most populous counties.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.90 last week, about a nickel lower than the previous week, according to AAA.

The cost of fueling one's ride is 51 cents less than a month ago and 74 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Gas now costs an average of $4.11 a gallon in Lake County, $4.09 a gallon in Porter County and $3.90 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $3.79 in Newton County, $3.89 in Pulaski County, $4.05 in Jasper County and $3.89 in Starke County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area average $4.60, including an average of $4.97 within city limits.

“Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand rose from 9.12 million barrels per day to 9.35 million barrels per day last week. That's identical to the same time last year.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February, such as by driving less often and combining errands when they go out.

Gas prices have fallen for 10 straight weeks.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”