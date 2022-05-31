 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gas prices averaging over $5 a gallon in much of Northwest Indiana

Gas prices back on the rise in Northwest Indiana

A customer puts gasoline in her car a year ago at the Marathon station on 10th Avenue in Hobart.

 John Luke, The Times

Gas prices now average more than $5 a gallon in Northwest Indiana's most populous counties.

The average price of gas Tuesday was $5.047 in Lake County, $5 in Porter County, $4.699 in LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have finally started to affect consumer behavior, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

About 70% of drivers have said the high gas prices have affected their travel plans this summer, with 65% saying they will cut back on trips.

"Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we're certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump. Soaring inflation has led to uncertainty over rising costs,” he said. “The COVID factor is still present, but has been dwarfed this year by Americans’ concern over high gas prices and dwindling affordable travel options to make use of the best months of the year.”

Gas Buddy forecasts gas prices will average $4.40 per gallon nationwide between Memorial Day and Labor Day this summer.

Gas prices have been so high for so long since Russia invaded Ukraine in February that consumers have started to cut back on convenience store purchases while filling up their tanks.

“Consumer confidence is lower than we’ve seen in many years. Some sources even suggest that confidence is lower than during the 2008 recession,” said Dafna Gabel, vice president of Strategic Insights for PDI Software. “Those surveyed in 2022 shared that inflation has impacted behavior at the pump and in-store across the US, and barring significant shifts in inflation, these behavior adjustments are expected to continue.”   

