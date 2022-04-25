Gas prices back on the rise in Northwest Indiana

Gas prices have been rising again in the Region, increasing for the first time in a month.

After finally starting to dip after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February roiled world crude oil prices, the average gas price nationally rose 4 cents per gallon to $4.12, which is about 12 cents less than a month ago but $1.24 per gallon more than a year ago, according to AAA. It's attributed to investor concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market and fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the biggest consumer of oil in the world.

“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”

Domestic gasoline stocks fell by 1 million barrels to 232.3 million barrels last year, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gas demand increased from 8.73 million barrels per day to 8.86 barrels per day.

Gas prices in the Chicago metro averaged $4.54 per gallon last week, up from $4.47 per gallon a month ago and $3.209 per gallon a year ago.

The average price of gas Monday was $4.14 a gallon in Lake County, $4.15 in Porter County, $3.92 in LaPorte County, $3.96 in Newton County, $4.28 in Jasper County, $4.20 in Starke and $3.96 in Pulaski County.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens — something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

