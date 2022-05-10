Gas prices climb to average of more than $4.60 a gallon in Lake and Porter counties, hit record highs nationally

Gas prices climbed to an average of more than $4.60 a gallon in Lake and Porter counties as they soared nationwide.

The average price of gas Tuesday was $4.62 a gallon in Lake County, $4.67 in Porter County, $4.59 in LaPorte County, $4.46 in Newton County, $4.40 in Jasper County, $4.40 in Starke and $4.40 in Pulaski County, according to GasBuddy.com.

Consumers have been paying more at the pump since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, roiling international crude oil markets.

Gas prices jumped 19 cents last week to an average of $4.23 a gallon in Indiana and 18 cents to an average of $4.59 a gallon in Illinois. Both were among the nation's largest increases and Illinois has some of the most expensive gas in the country.

Nationally, the price of gas climbed to a record high of $4.37 a gallon. AAA attributes the increase to crude oil, which jumped from around $100 a barrel last week to $110 this week.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “These prices are creeping closer to those record-high levels of early March.”

Gasoline demand also increased from 8.74 million barrels a day the previous week to 8.86 million barrels per day last week. Gas now costs more than 20 cents more than a month ago and $1.36 more than a year ago.

“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”

Gas prices in the Chicago metro averaged $4.785 per gallon last week, up from $4.494 per gallon a month ago and $3.302 per gallon a year ago.

“Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold, with prices for gasoline and diesel spiraling out of control with little power to harness them as the imbalance between supply and demand globally continues to widen with each passing day. Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet.

