Gas prices climbed to average of $3.24 a gallon in Indiana

Gas prices shot up to around $3.20 a gallon in much of Northwest Indiana last week after rallying during the holidays, but experts say the surge has likely stalled for now amid weak demand during the cold weather months.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose seven cents per gallon to $3.28 last week, according to AAA. Gas prices have risen by 15 cents per gallon in Lake County and 22 cents per gallon in LaPorte County since before the holidays.

Indiana and Illinois posted two of the biggest jumps in gas prices nationwide last week as a result of robust holiday road travel. Gas prices climbed 16 cents to $3.24 a gallon in Indiana and 12 cents a gallon to $3.42 a gallon in Illinois.

Crude oil prices rose by 10 cents to $73.77 at the close of trading Friday, after a lower dollar pushed up crude oil prices that started to flag amid global concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in China, according to AAA.

"As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "But it is likely that the national average prices we saw heading in to Christmas may have been the lows for this winter."

The cost of fueling one’s ride is three cents a gallon less than a month ago and two cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.20 a gallon in Lake County, $3.25 a gallon in Porter County and $3.20 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was $3.31 in Jasper County, and $3.23 in Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $3.52, including an average of $3.85 within city limits, according to AAA. Gas cost about $3.27 per gallon in Fort Wayne and $2.21 per gallon in South Bend.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand dropped from 9.33 million barrels per day to 7.51 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks fell by 300,000 million barrels to 222.7 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide last February.

Gas prices rose for the second straight week last week.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy. As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”