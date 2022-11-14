Gas prices dipped last week but expected to be highest on record for Thanksgiving

Gas prices dipped slightly last week as cold weather took over and the holiday neared, but it's expected to be the most expensive Thanksgiving on record for fueling up one's ride.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.77 last week, about three cents lower than the previous week, according to AAA. Gas prices fell 11 cents per gallon last week to an average of $4.04 a gallon in Indiana and 15 cents a gallon to $4.17 in Illinois, two of the largest drops in the country.

Oil has been stuck in a price range of around $85 to $92 a barrel for weeks.

“While the national average has barely budged, there are now about 13 states with some stations selling gas below $3 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “More gas stations could follow, which may be a big help with road trip budgeting as Thanksgiving approaches.”

The cost of fueling one's ride is 13 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Gas now costs an average of $4.11 a gallon in Lake County, $4.20 a gallon in Porter County and $4.27 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $4.03 in Newton County, $4.03 in Pulaski County, $4.22 in Jasper County and $4.03 in Starke County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area average $4.37, including an average of $4.75 within city limits, according to AAA. Gas costs about $4.08 per gallon in Fort Wayne and $3.98 per gallon in South Bend.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand grew from 8.66 million barrels per day to 9.01 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks fell marginally by 1 million barrels to 205.7 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February, such as by driving less often and combining errands when they go out.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”