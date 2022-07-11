Gas prices drop for fourth straight week, fall around Calumet Region

Motorists are finally starting to see a little relief at the pump but gas prices remain elevated well above historic averages.

Gas prices have fallen for four straight weeks now, with the average national gas price falling 12.8 cents over the past week to about $4.67 a gallon.

Gas now costs an average of $4.80 a gallon in Lake County, $4.87 a gallon in Porter County, and $4.64 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Thursday, the average price of gas was $4.84 a gallon in Stark County and $4.72 a gallon in Newton County, Jasper County and Pulaski County.

The average price of gas is now $4.67 a gallon nationally, according to AAA. Drivers are paying an average of $4.72 a gallon in Indiana, $5.14 a gallon in Illinois and $4.79 a gallon in Michigan.

AAA reports Indiana and Illinois saw two of the biggest declines in gas prices nationally over the past week: 15 cents per gallon and 17 cents per gallon, respectively.

“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”

The cost of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude fell $3.40 per barrel to $101.39 over the past week. The cost of Brent crude fell $2.86 to $104.16 per barrel over that period.

The national average of gas is down 34.4 cents as compared to a month ago and $1.54 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.com.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet — we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains the risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”