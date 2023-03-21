Gas prices face downward pressure after crude oil prices plunged to a new low for 2023 last week.

The price of oil dropped 13% last week and is down 17% over two weeks.

"There were significant losses in the oil market last week, which should enable gas prices to move lower," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "The failure of two U.S. banks raised concerns of a global recession that could eventually hamper fuel demand."

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 2 cents to $3.63 over the last week, according to AAA.

Crude oil prices fell to $66.74 a barrel Friday, the lowest since December 2021. Gasoline did not take an immediate hit, which AAA attributed to strong springtime demand, refinery maintenance season and the upcoming switch to summer gasoline blends. Gasoline futures, however, fell 24 cents over the past two weeks, meaning pump prices will start to fall unless underlying market conditions change.

The cost of fueling one’s ride is 88 cents a gallon less than a year ago, when gas cost an average of $4.51 a gallon, according to AAA.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.49 a gallon in Lake County, $3.52 a gallon in Porter County and $3.49 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was about $3.47 in Jasper County and $3.48 Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $3.74 per gallon, including an average of $4.05 within city limits, according to AAA.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide last February, prompting most countries to impose sanctions against one of the world's largest oil exporters.

“The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long-lasting trend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While California and areas of the West Coast saw some moderation in price, supply challenges amidst the transition to summer gasoline have led to sharp price increases in Arizona, and other markets saw varying impacts at the gas pump over the last week. Should the outlook for the banking sector improve, we could again see gasoline prices race higher, while continued or additional distress could raise the possibility of a broader economic slowdown, keeping gasoline prices in check. Overall, there are a lot of possibilities.”