Gas prices fall 21 cents a gallon in Indiana and Illinois, now under $4 a gallon in one NWI county

Gas prices fell 21 cents a gallon in Indiana and Illinois last week, which both had among the 10 steepest drops in gas prices nationwide.

The price dropped by as much as 50 cents a gallon in Newton County, where it now averages under $4 a gallon again.

The national average of a gallon of gas dropped to $4.05 last week, according to AAA.

The cost of fueling up one's ride is 67 cents less than a month ago and 97 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Gas now costs an average of $4.14 a gallon in Lake County, $4.08 a gallon in Porter County and $4 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $3.89 in Newton County, $3.95 in Pulaski County, $4 in Starke County and $4.15 in Jasper County.

Gas prices fell 11 cents per gallon in Lake County, 13 cents per gallon in Porter County, 21 cents per gallon in LaPorte County, 50 cents per gallon in Newton County, 34 cents per gallon in Pulaski County and 29 cents in Starke County over the past week.

“Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week.”

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand dropped from 9.25 million barrels per day to 8.54 barrels per day last week. That's 1.24 million barrels per day lower than last year.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February, such as by driving less and combining errands.

Gas prices have now fallen eight straight weeks and are down 68.7 cents as compared to a month ago, according to GasBuddy.com.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics which may increase risk of potential disruption.”