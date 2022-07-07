Gas prices fall back under an average of $5 a gallon in Northwest Indiana

The average gas price has fallen back under $5 a gallon in Northwest Indiana.
Gas now costs an average of $4.95 in Lake County, $4.87 in Porter County, and $4.72 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Thursday, the average price of gas was $4.92 in Newton County, $4.81 in Jasper County, $4.99 in Pulaski County and $4.82 in Stark County.
The average price of gas is now $4.75 nationally, according to AAA. Drivers are paying an average of $4.81 a gallon in Indiana, $5.23 in Illinois and $4.88 in Michigan.
AAA reports Indiana and Illinois saw two of the biggest declines in gas prices nationally over the past week: 13 cents per gallon and 16 cents per gallon, respectively.
The national average price of gas fell by a nickel per gallon over the past week due to the declining price of oil, according to AAA.
Gasoline inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels to 219.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gas inventories are down 7% as compared to a year ago and 8% below the five-year average.
Crude oil inventories fell by 8.2 million barrels last week to a total of 423.8 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. That's about 4.9% lower than last year and 10% below the five-year average this time of year.
Domestic crude oil production stayed steady at 12.1 million barrels per day. That's about 800,000 barrels per day higher than a year ago.
"Crude prices continue to face strong headwinds amid broad market concerns regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation," AAA said in a news release. "A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 8.2 million barrels to 423.8 million barrels last week, which is nearly 22 million barrels lower than the storage level last year."