Gas prices fall back under an average of $5 a gallon in Northwest Indiana

Domestic crude oil production stayed steady at 12.1 million barrels per day. That's about 800,000 barrels per day higher than a year ago.

"Crude prices continue to face strong headwinds amid broad market concerns regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation," AAA said in a news release. "A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 8.2 million barrels to 423.8 million barrels last week, which is nearly 22 million barrels lower than the storage level last year."