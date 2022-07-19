Gas prices fall for fifth straight week, dropping all across Northwest Indiana

Gas prices fell for the fifth straight week, dropping 15 cents to $4.52 a gallon nationally.

AAA attributes the ongoing decline to diminished demand for gasoline and a declining global price for crude oil, which fell from $110 a barrel two weeks ago to the $90s.

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

“And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season," Gross said. "These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

Gas now costs an average of $4.69 a gallon in Lake County, $4.70 a gallon in Porter County, and $4.59 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $4.74 in Newton County, $4.77 in Jasper County, $4.69 in Pulaski County and $4.64 in Starke County.

Over the past week, gas prices fell 11 cents a gallon in Lake County and 17 cents a gallon in Porter County.

AAA estimates gas now costs an average of $4.52 nationally, which is 46 cents less than a month ago and $1.36 more than a year ago.

Gas demand fell from 9.41 million barrels a day to 8.06 barrels per day last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Domestic gas stocks grew by 5.8 million barrels a day.

The cost of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil dropped from $101.39 per barrel to $99.83 per barrel, according to GasBuddy. Oil prices have fallen in four of the past five weeks, lowering the prices of refined products.

The U.S. rig count grew by four to 756 while the Canadian rig count grew 16 to 191.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week," De Haan said.

"Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99 a gallon by mid-August,” he said. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week.

And De Haan predicted even more states dropping under the $4 per gallon line.

"In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead,” he said.