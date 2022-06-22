Gas prices fall for first time in months

Gas prices fell for the first time in nine weeks this week after hitting an all-time high of $5 per gallon nationally.

The average price of gas is now $4.96 nationally, according to AAA. Drivers are paying an average of $5.09 a gallon in Indiana, $5.49 in Illinois and $5.13 in Michigan.

Gas now costs an average of $5.31 in Lake County, down from $5.59 the previous week; $5.29 in Porter County, down from $5.49 per gallon the previous week; and $5.09 per gallon in LaPorte County, down from $5.24 per gallon the previous week, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Wednesday, the average price of gas was $5.21 in Jasper County and $5.09 in Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties.

“The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend.”

Gas prices spiked in February after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to widespread embargoes against one of the world's largest exporters of crude oil. The main reason gas prices fell this week was that crude oil prices fell from $122 per barrel to $110 per barrel because of fears of a global recession.

Crude oil production is up nationally, according to GasBuddy.com. Last week's U.S. rig count rose by 7 to 740, or 270 rigs higher than last year, Baker Hughes reported.

“Finally some relief. For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”

