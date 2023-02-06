Gas prices fell last week, with Indiana posting one of the nation's largest weekly drops, ending a five-week run of increases after crude oil prices plunged.

The average price of gas fell 8 cents to $3.25 a gallon in Indiana last week. Gas prices dropped as much as 15 cents per gallon in Jasper County, 13 cents per gallon in LaPorte County and 12 cents per gallon in Newton County.

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 3 cents to $3.47 last week, according to AAA.

Crude oil prices fell by $2.49 to $ 73.39 a barrel at the close of trading Friday after an Energy Information Agency report that commercial stocks rose by 4.2 million barrels to 452.7 million barrels and as a result of investor fears that a potential recession would dampen demand for crude oil.

"Keep an eye on the price of oil," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "because oil currently accounts for nearly 60% of what we pay at the pump. And rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists' wallets."

The cost of fueling one’s ride is 18 cents a gallon more than a month ago and four cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.26 a gallon in Lake County, $3.35 a gallon in Porter County and $3.14 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was about $3.23 a gallon in Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski Counties.

Over the past week, gas prices were down 6 cents per gallon in Lake County and five cents per gallon in Porter County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $3.75 per gallon, including an average of $4.06 within city limits, according to AAA. Gas cost about $3.21 per gallon in Fort Wayne and $3.22 per gallon in South Bend.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand rose from 8.14 million barrels per day to 8.49 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million barrels to 234.6 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide last February, prompting most countries to impose sanctions against one of the world's largest oil exporters.

“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant ones in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell-off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”