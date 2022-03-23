Gas prices falling in Region

Gas prices have been falling in the Region, but industry analysts warn the trend could be short-lived as more people hit the road to travel as the weather improves.

Last week in Northwest Indiana, the average price of gas was $4.35 per gallon in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties and $4.23 a gallon in Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, according to GasBuddy.com.

The average price of gas has fallen to $4.26 per gallon in Lake County; $4.28 per gallon in Porter County; $4.19 per gallon in LaPorte County; $4.29 in Pulaski County; and $4.15 per gallon in Newtown, Jasper and Stake counties, according to GasBuddy.com.

Nationally, the average gas price fell from a record $4.33 a gallon on March 11 because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine but since has fallen to $4.25 a gallon. The drop follows a decline in the price of crude oil, which has fallen by $20 a barrel to $105 a barrel.

Gasoline demand also declined from 8.96 million barrels per day to 8.94 million barrels per day, contributing to lower prices at the pump.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.“But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices. In our new survey of drivers, 59% said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon. And if gas were to reach $5, which it has in the western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the pump price.”

Gas prices, however, remain elevated. People are paying 72 cents per gallon more than a month ago and $1.37 more than a year ago.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.