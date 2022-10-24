Gas prices fell 15 cents per gallon in Indiana, 11 cents in Illinois last week

Gas prices continued their topsy-turvy ride in Northwest Indiana last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.79 last week, about 9 cents lower than the previous week, according to AAA. Gas prices fell 15 cents per gallon last week to an average of $3.92 a gallon in Indiana and 11 cents a gallon to $4.22 in Illinois, two of the largest drops in the country.

Gas prices have fallen by 30 cents in Lake and Porter counties over the past two weeks and 40 cents in LaPorte County over that period. Gas prices have dipped back under $4 a gallon in Jasper County.

"Global recession fears coupled with the administration's plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefiting drivers and their wallets."

The cost of fueling one's ride is 9 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 41 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Gas now costs an average of $4.03 a gallon in Lake County, $4.07 a gallon in Porter County and $4.08 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $4.08 in Newton County, $4.19 in Pulaski County, $3.92 in Jasper County and $4.13 in Starke County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area average $4.41, including an average of $4.77 within city limits, according to AAA. Gas costs about $3.84 per gallon in the Northern Indiana cities of Fort Wayne and South Bend.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand grew from 8.28 million barrels per day to 8.68 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks fell marginally by 0.1 million barrels to 209.4 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February, such as by driving less often and combining errands when they go out.

After surging when OPEC cut oil production, gas prices have fallen two weeks in a row now.

“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the west and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown. While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season."

Gas prices fluctuate largely because of consumer demand, driver behavior and other economic factors regardless of recent political rhetoric, De Haan said.

"Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election," De Haan said. "Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians.”