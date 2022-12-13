Gas prices fell for fifth straight week, dropped in Northwest Indiana

Gas prices plunged in Northwest Indiana last week, continuing a decline nationally that's followed lower demand and rising supply.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.26 last week, about six cents lower than the previous week, according to AAA. Gas prices fell 19 cents per gallon last week to an average of $3.24 a gallon in Indiana, one of the biggest drops in the country.

Gas is now cheaper than it was last year at the same point in an estimated 34 states.

Over the past three weeks, gas prices have gone down by as much as 85 cents per gallon in Lake County and 87 cents in Porter County. Gas prices fell below $4 a gallon in the city of Chicago for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, causing gas prices to skyrocket internationally amid the economic sanctions that followed the round of universal censure.

Crude oil prices fell 44 cents to $71.02 a barrel last year and many continue to slide because of concerns about demand in China, where coronavirus infection rates are rising.

"The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group.

The cost of fueling one’s ride is 52 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 6 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.23 a gallon in Lake County, $3.14 a gallon in Porter County and $3.28 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was $3.20 in Jasper County and $3.37 in Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $3.55, including an average of $3.97 within city limits, according to AAA. Gas cost about $3.28 per gallon in Fort Wayne and $3.30 per gallon in South Bend.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand dropped 605,000 barrels per day to 8.36 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks rose by 5.2 million barrels to 219.1 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February.

Gas prices declined for the fifth straight week last week.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October."

Gas prices continue to fall.

"Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so," he said. "While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”