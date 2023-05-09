Gas prices dipped in most of Northwest Indiana last week, falling by as much as 15 cents a gallon in Lake County, as they dropped for the third straight week nationally.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.39 a gallon Tuesday, down from $3.50 a gallon a week ago and $4.22 a year old ago, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring Illinois was $3.52 a gallon Tuesday, down from $4.02 a gallon a week ago and $4.59 a gallon a year ago.

National gas prices were $3.53 a gallon, down from $3.61 a gallon a week ago and $4.31 a gallon a year ago, according to AAA. It was the third straight week gas prices fell nationally.

"The price for oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel recently to the upper $60s, which has spurred the retreat for gas prices,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now."

As of Tuesday, gas cost an average of $3.65 a gallon in Lake County, $3.66 per gallon in Porter County and $3.34 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was about $3.49 a gallon in Newton County, $3.40 in Starke and Pulaski counties and $3.54 in Jasper County.

Over the past week, gas prices fell by 15 cents a gallon in Lake County, 11 cents a gallon in Porter, and 10 cents a gallon in LaPorte County, 5 cents a gallon in Jasper County and 7 cents a gallon in Starke and Pulaski counties. It rose by 2 cents a gallon in Newton County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.19 per gallon, including an average of $4.49 within city limits, according to AAA.

Retail gasoline prices rose 0.8% last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

Oil inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels but are up 44 million barrels from last year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $1.63 to $72.97 per barrel Monday, which was still down $2 a barrel week over week, according to GasBuddy.com. Brent crude oil increased by $1.49 to $72.97 per barrel, also $2 a barrel lower than last Monday.

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall. In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”

