Gas prices fell to around $3 a gallon in much of NWI

Gas prices fell to around $3 a gallon in much of Northwest Indiana for the first time since early 2022, even dipping below an average of $3 a gallon in LaPorte County.

Last week, gas prices dropped by as much as 34 cents a gallon in Newton and Starke counties. Nationally, prices fell to the lowest level in around 18 months.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell 12 cents per gallon to $3.14 last week, according to AAA. Gas now costs less than $3 a gallon in an estimated 20 states.

Over the past month, gas prices have gone down by $1.03 per gallon in Lake County and 98 cents in Porter County.

Crude oil prices fell $1.82 to $74.29 a barrel last year at the close of trading Friday, largely as the result of a weaker dollar and market fears that a recession will gut demand, according to AAA.

"The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that's $50 less than the peak last Spring," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."

The cost of fueling one’s ride is 54 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 16 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.05 a gallon in Lake County, $3.03 a gallon in Porter County and $2.98 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was $3.24 in Jasper County, $3.15 in Pulaski County and $3.03 in Newton and Starke counties.

Last week, gas prices fell by 34 cents a gallon in Newton and Starke counties, 30 cents a gallon in LaPorte County, 18 cents a gallon in Lake County and 11 cents a gallon in Porter County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $3.40, including an average of $3.86 within city limits, according to AAA. Gas cost about $3.08 per gallon in Fort Wayne and $2.86 per gallon in South Bend.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand dropped 100,000 barrels per day to 8.26 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels to 223.6 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February.

Gas prices declined for the sixth straight week last week but the downward trend could lead to more driving, which could cause prices to start rising again because of the law of supply and demand.

"The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward."