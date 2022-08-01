Gas prices keep falling, now under $4 a gallon at a few NWI stations, but may be plateauing, experts warn

Gas prices fell again 14 cents over the past week to a national average of $4.21 per gallon.

The cost of fueling up one's ride is 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.04 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

The cost of gas has dipped under $4 a gallon at a few Region gas stations, including BP in Dyer, Murphy USA in Valparaiso, Speedway in Wanatah, Family Express in Hobart and Valparaiso and Sam's Club and Costco in Merrillville as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

Gas now costs an average of $4.25 a gallon in Lake County, $4.21 a gallon in Porter County, and $4.21 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $4.39 in Newton County, $4.29 in Starke County and $4.15 in Jasper County.

AAA warns falling gas prices could lead to an increase in demand that could put an end to a steady drop in gas prices, causing the cost at the pump to plateau.

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices have dropped, it's too early to tell just how long these prices will hang around. Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it's too early to tell."

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand increased from 8.52 million barrels per day to 9.25 barrels per day last week. That's 80,000 barrels per day lower than at the same point last year, but domestic gas stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels to 225.1 million barrels last year, suggesting increased demand is eating into inventory.

An estimated 64% of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February. About 23% surveyed said they made major changes such as driving less, combining errands or cutting back on expenses like shopping or restaurant meals.

Gas prices have now fallen seven straight weeks and are down 65.5 cents as compared to a month ago, according to GasBuddy.com.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”